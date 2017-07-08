Home NATIONAL Pence: Story On Possible 2020 Presidential Run ‘Disgraceful’
Pence: Story On Possible 2020 Presidential Run ‘Disgraceful’
NATIONAL
0

Pence: Story On Possible 2020 Presidential Run ‘Disgraceful’

0
0
599247-548929-mike-pence-white-house-feb-7-2017-reuters
now viewing

Pence: Story On Possible 2020 Presidential Run ‘Disgraceful’

CATHOLIC CHARITIES SACRED HEART CHURCH
now playing

Catholic Charities Moving Its Respite Center Out Of Sacred Heart Church

Ri Yong-ho
now playing

The Latest: North Korea Says No Negotiations Over Its Nukes

1501970813899-3766865469_6ef08ca634_o
now playing

Google VP Denounces Employee Memo's Views On Female Workers

Brexit
now playing

EU: Some British Payments Will Continue Past Brexit

WireAP_242e1e28a952438a91e97df0a8d12a51_12x5_992
now playing

Governor Condemns Minnesota Mosque Bombing

Jordan_Syrian_Child_Brides_16959.jpg-a7b97
now playing

More Syrian Child Brides In Jordan Amid Poverty, Uncertainty

Transgender_Day_Camp_40837
now playing

Transgender Day Camp Among First To Include 4-Year-Olds

WireAP_84e7ae30c10f4c5a984fa9831fd4e64d_12x5_992
now playing

Tillerson Says Russia Willing To Discuss Ukraine

NORTH KOREA FLAG
now playing

Nations Race To Prevent Backsliding On North Korea Sanctions

NORTH KOREA
now playing

N. Korea Vows Harsh Retaliation Against Fresh UN Sanctions

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says a report suggesting he is laying the groundwork for a possible presidential run “disgraceful and offensive.”
Pence says his team is focusing on advancing the agenda of President Donald Trump to see him re-elected in 2020.
The vice president’s rebuttal comes after a Sunday story in The New York Times detailing efforts of several Republicans looking ahead to 2020.
The story notes Pence’s political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers believe he would only run if Trump does not.
Pence says “the allegations in this article are categorically false.”
Trump has not suggested he won’t seek a second term. But his first six months in office have been turbulent, marked by staff infighting, legislative struggles and a series of investigations.

Related posts:

  1. Pence Slams Report On Possible 2020 Presidential Groundwork
  2. Trump Counters Criticism Of His National Security Adviser
  3. The Latest: Trump Defends His Working Vacation
  4. Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse
Related Posts
1501970813899-3766865469_6ef08ca634_o

Google VP Denounces Employee Memo’s Views On Female Workers

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_242e1e28a952438a91e97df0a8d12a51_12x5_992

Governor Condemns Minnesota Mosque Bombing

Zack Cantu 0
Transgender_Day_Camp_40837

Transgender Day Camp Among First To Include 4-Year-Olds

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video