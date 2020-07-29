Pence Urges In-Person School During Visit To North Carolina

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence said schools around the country will have the resources they need to reopen for in-person learning during a visit to a classroom of masked fourth graders at a North Carolina private school.

Pence visited a Raleigh-area campus of Thales Academy on Wednesday as part of a push to encourage more K-12 schools to reopen with in-person instruction. He was accompanied by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Pence took several questions from students in a classroom and then participated in a round-table discussion