Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense
Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

Mike Pence
Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69

Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea

Thousands In Barcelona Urge Spain To Take In More Refugees

UPDATE: Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

Rocket Trouble Delays SpaceX Launch From NASA Moon Pad

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

Hundreds Of Texans May Have Voted Improperly

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is reinforcing the Trump administration’s message that NATO members must spend more on defense.  NATO’s 28 member countries promised in 2014 to commit to spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense within a decade. Pence says in remarks at a security conference in Germany that only the U.S. and four other NATO members are meeting the standard.

President Donald Trump has also called on NATO members to spend more on their militaries.   Pence says the “time has come” for allies to boost spending because the dangers they all face are growing and changing every  day.   He adds that failure to meet the spending commitment undermines the alliance’s ability to come to each other’s aid.

