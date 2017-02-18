Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is reinforcing the Trump administration’s message that NATO members must spend more on defense. NATO’s 28 member countries promised in 2014 to commit to spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense within a decade. Pence says in remarks at a security conference in Germany that only the U.S. and four other NATO members are meeting the standard.

President Donald Trump has also called on NATO members to spend more on their militaries. Pence says the “time has come” for allies to boost spending because the dangers they all face are growing and changing every day. He adds that failure to meet the spending commitment undermines the alliance’s ability to come to each other’s aid.