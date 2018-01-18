Pence Visit Showcases Dilemma Facing Egypt, Jordan Leaders

(AP) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s upcoming visit to the Middle East comes at a time of intensely publicized friction between his administration and the Palestinian leadership.

That poses a dilemma for Pence’s Arab hosts – Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king – on how to safeguard their vital ties with Washington without appearing to ignore Palestinian misgivings.

Both countries are heavily dependent on U.S. military and economic aid, and talks with a senior Trump administration official like Pence offer them an opportunity to strengthen those ties.

It’s a tall order given that Pence is visiting at a time of rising anti-U.S. sentiments in the region, stoked by President Donald Trump’s recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

