Pence Visits Focus On Family Amid Change

(AP) – A Christian ministry celebrating its anniversary Friday with a visit from Vice President Mike Pence began with a scary admonition.

Focus on the Family leader Jim Daly told about 1,650 people awaiting Pence that “the enemy of our soul is here to destroy us.” Daly was talking about Satan – not the vice president. The crowd chuckled nervously before Daly explained who he was talking about.

Focus on the Family is a Christian outreach ministry that provides parental and marital counseling. The group was a prominent voice of religious conservatism for more than three decades, though leaders say they are focused more on personal outreach these days and not political activism. Pence had not arrived at the anniversary celebration when Daly opened the event.