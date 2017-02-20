Home NATIONAL Pence Was Disappointed Flynn Gave Him Inaccurate Information
Pence Was Disappointed Flynn Gave Him Inaccurate Information
NATIONAL
0

Pence Was Disappointed Flynn Gave Him Inaccurate Information

0
0
Gov. Mike Pence
now viewing

Pence Was Disappointed Flynn Gave Him Inaccurate Information

UTRGV
now playing

UT-RGV Partners With Weslaco To Move Into The Mid Valley

raymondville tent prison generic pic
now playing

Talks Underway To Re-Open Former Tent-City Prison As An Immigrant Detention Center

Vitaly Churkin
now playing

Russia's Ambassador To United Nations Dies In NYC At 64

Brownsville City Commissioner Deborah Portillo Decided Against A Second Term

investigation generic
now playing

Missing Texas Dad Of 3 Is Found In Ohio, Met Someone Online

Shawnquail Minnis
now playing

Chicago Woman Faces Murder Charge In Baby's Starvation Death

texas capital
now playing

Texas Child Welfare Agency Adding 400-Plus New Staff Members

SAN ANTONIO STORMS-2
now playing

Storms, Tornado Damage Dozens Of Homes In San Antonio Area

donald-trump-twitter
now playing

Trump Tweets Further Criticism Of Sweden

Turkey_Failed_Coup_80969
now playing

Erdogan Alleged Assassination Attempt Trial Opens In Turkey

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says he was “disappointed” to learn that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had withheld information from him but supports President Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss him.  Trump asked Flynn to resign last week because the retired general misled Pence about his contacts with Russia. Pence was asked about Flynn at a news conference Monday at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Flynn’s resignation came after reports that he had discussed sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. before Trump’s inauguration, despite previously denying those conversations to Pence and other top officials.

Related posts:

  1. Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense
  2. US VP Pence Talks Of Deepening Ties To European Union
Related Posts
Vitaly Churkin

Russia’s Ambassador To United Nations Dies In NYC At 64

jsalinas 0
Shawnquail Minnis

Chicago Woman Faces Murder Charge In Baby’s Starvation Death

jsalinas 0
donald-trump-twitter

Trump Tweets Further Criticism Of Sweden

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video