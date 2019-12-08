NATIONALTRENDING

Pensacola Naval Base Shooting Tests US-Saudi Relations

A man reads the daily Al-Madina newspaper fronted by a picture of Saudi King Salman at a coffee shop in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. U.S. law enforcement officials were digging into the background of the suspected Florida naval station shooter Friday, to determine the Saudi Air Force officer's motive and whether it was connected to terrorism. Arabic at top reads "King Salman to Donald J. Trump: the Florida shooter does not represent the Saudi people." (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Top defense and military officials are reaffirming America’s continued commitment to and relationship with Saudi Arabia after a Saudi Air Force student’s deadly attack at a Navy base in Florida. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and others attending a security conference in California are playing down any initial impact on U.S.-Saudi ties., and President Donald Trump described a conciliatory conversation with the Saudi king. But the shooting also is testing the allies’ ties just months after the Trump administration delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran.

