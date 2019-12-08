Pensacola Naval Base Shooting Tests US-Saudi Relations

Top defense and military officials are reaffirming America’s continued commitment to and relationship with Saudi Arabia after a Saudi Air Force student’s deadly attack at a Navy base in Florida. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and others attending a security conference in California are playing down any initial impact on U.S.-Saudi ties., and President Donald Trump described a conciliatory conversation with the Saudi king. But the shooting also is testing the allies’ ties just months after the Trump administration delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran.
