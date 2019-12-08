Pensacola Naval Base Shooting Tests US-Saudi Relations

A man reads the daily Al-Madina newspaper fronted by a picture of Saudi King Salman at a coffee shop in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. U.S. law enforcement officials were digging into the background of the suspected Florida naval station shooter Friday, to determine the Saudi Air Force officer's motive and whether it was connected to terrorism. Arabic at top reads "King Salman to Donald J. Trump: the Florida shooter does not represent the Saudi people." (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)