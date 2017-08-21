Home WORLD Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents
Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents
Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents

Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents

(AP) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at sea.

Mattis tells reporters traveling with him in Jordan that he’s sent condolences to families of sailors on the guided missile destroyer. It’s the second crash involving a ship from U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months.  Ten sailors are missing and a search is underway.

Mattis says the Navy is putting together a “broader inquiry” that also looks at the USS Fitzgerald accident in waters off Japan in June. Seven sailors died in that accident.

