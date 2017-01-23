Home NATIONAL Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief
Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief
NATIONAL
0

Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief

0
0
DF-ST-87-06962
now viewing

Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief

GEORGIA STORM
now playing

Georgia Governor Expands State Of Emergency

AIRSTRIKES SYRIA
now playing

UPDATE: US Denies Russian Claim Of Syria Coordination

obamacare
now playing

Senators Propose Letting States Keep Obamacare

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

Ryan Applauds Trump Move To Pull Out Of TPP

murder suicide
now playing

Authorities: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Murder-Suicide

PROTESTORS TAKE OVER MEXICAN BORDER TIJUANA
now playing

Protesters Take Control Of Border Crossing With US

shooting-investigation
now playing

2 Suspects In Custody In Deadly San Antonio Mall Shooting

1 Burned Worker Dies After Amarillo Construction Site Fire

AMBULANCE-GENERIC-ACCIDENT
now playing

Man, 18, Rescued After 25-Foot Fall From El Paso Mountain

VOTER-ID
now playing

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Appeal Over Voter ID Law

(AP) – The Pentagon has held its first news briefing since Defense Secretary James Mattis was sworn in on Friday.

A spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, on Monday described several of Mattis’ first activities as Pentagon chief but declined to discuss any policy issues. That includes potential changes in the U.S. approach to fighting the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, which President Donald Trump has singled out as a priority.  Davis said Mattis has made retired Navy Rear Adm. Kevin M. Sweeney his chief of staff and Rear Adm. Craig S. Faller his senior military assistant.

The spokesman said Mattis would be meeting with the military service chiefs and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Joseph Dunford, on Tuesday, and had conducted a phone conversation with his Canadian counterpart.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Signs Legislation Allowing Mattis To Be Confirmed
  2. UPDATE: US Denies Russian Claim Of Syria Coordination
  3. US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya
  4. The Latest: Former CIA Chief Says Trump Should ‘Be Ashamed’
Related Posts
GEORGIA STORM

Georgia Governor Expands State Of Emergency

jsalinas 0
obamacare

Senators Propose Letting States Keep Obamacare

jsalinas 0
Paul+Ryan+051516

Ryan Applauds Trump Move To Pull Out Of TPP

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video