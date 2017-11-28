Home NATIONAL Pentagon Says Soldier From California Dies In Iraq
Pentagon Says Soldier From California Dies In Iraq
Pentagon Says Soldier From California Dies In Iraq

Soldier salutes a fallen comrade
Pentagon Says Soldier From California Dies In Iraq

(AP) – The Pentagon says a 20-year-old soldier from Southern California has died in Iraq.   Officials announced Monday that Cpl. Todd McGurn died Saturday of a “non-combat related incident” in Baghdad.   No additional details were provided but officials said the incident is under investigation.

McGurn was from Riverside, California. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division based at Fort Bliss, Texas.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help McGurn’s family support themselves as they grieve and travel to Delaware to accompany his body back to California.  The page says McGurn died a month shy of his 21st birthday and that when his mother learned of his death, “her screams could be heard for miles.”

