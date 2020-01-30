Pentagon Seeking Iraqi Permission To Deploy Missile Defenses

(AP) – Senior Pentagon officials say they are seeking Iraqi government permission to place Patriot missile systems at bases housing U.S. troops.

The aim is to improve defenses against a missile attack like the Jan. 8 Iranian strike that caused traumatic brain injury to more than 50 American troops. There were no Patriot air defenses at the air base in western Iraq when Iran struck it with ballistic missiles armed with large high-explosive warheads.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he believes Patriots are needed in Iraq. It’s unclear why the Iraqis have not yet given their permission.