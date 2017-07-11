Home NATIONAL Pentagon To Examine Why Gunman Wasn’t Reported
(AP) – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has directed the Pentagon’s watchdog to examine the circumstances of the Air Force’s failure to report the Texas church shooter’s domestic violence conviction to the FBI.  Mattis says we have to “find out what’s going on.”

Under Pentagon rules, convictions of military personnel in crimes like assault should be shared with the FBI for its National Criminal Information Center database. Devin Patrick Kelley, the gunman in Sunday’s attack, was convicted of assault against his wife and stepson in an Air Force court-martial in 2012.

Mattis says the Pentagon must make certain it’s got “the right direction.” And he says he must “define what the problem is.”  Mattis says: “If the problem is we didn’t put something out, we’ll correct that.”

