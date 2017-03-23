Perry Blasts Election Of 1st Gay Texas A&M Student President

(AP) – U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the first openly gay student body president at his alma mater, Texas A&M University, may have “stolen” the election.

The former Texas governor alleges that the possible advancement of ideals about diversity trumped electoral fairness on campus. In a Houston Chronicle op-ed, Perry wrote that the election “at best made a mockery of due process and transparency” and at worst “allowed an election to be stolen outright.”

A presidential cabinet member, especially one in charge of America’s nuclear stockpiles, picking a fight with their university might seem unthinkable politically. But not to those who know Perry best. He has long been passionate about A&M for decades and long been wary of what he calls political correctness run wild.