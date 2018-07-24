Home TEXAS Person Dies After Infection From Bacteria In Gulf
Person Dies After Infection From Bacteria In Gulf
TEXAS
Person Dies After Infection From Bacteria In Gulf

GULF OF MEXICO BEACH
Person Dies After Infection From Bacteria In Gulf

(AP) – South Texas health officials say a person died after becoming infected with bacteria while wade fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.  Health officials said Tuesday that the person was hospitalized with severe leg pain after going into the water with skin tears. Measures taken to fight the infection included amputation.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says vibrio bacteria naturally inhabit coastal waters where oysters live. The bacteria can enter the body through an open wound or by consuming raw or undercooked shellfish.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vibriosis causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths each year in the U.S.

Dr. Emilie Prot with the Texas Department of State Health Services says there’s a larger amount of the bacteria present in summer months.

