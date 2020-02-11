Person Of Interest Arrested In Palmview Killing

A man who’d been a person of interest in the December shooting death of a man at a Palmview grocery store is now facing charges in the killing.

Francisco Antonio Griego was taken into custody Monday by Palmview police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities haven’t said where Griego was arrested nor what clues led to his arrest.

The 44-year-old Griego is accused of shooting 30-year-old Federico Garza at the P and V Drive Thru a few days before Christmas. Store employees drove Garza to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not indicated why he was killed.