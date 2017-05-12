Home LOCAL Persons Of Interest Tapped In Woman’s Death Outside Los Fresnos
Persons Of Interest Tapped In Woman’s Death Outside Los Fresnos
Persons Of Interest Tapped In Woman’s Death Outside Los Fresnos

Persons Of Interest Tapped In Woman’s Death Outside Los Fresnos

Cameron County sheriff’s officials say they now have three persons of interest as they continue investigating the apparent murder – more than three months ago – of a woman found dead north of Los Fresnos.

Officials aren’t yet naming the three nor how they believe they may be connected to the woman’s death. The decomposed body of 26-year-old Teresa Perez was found in a field off of County Road 319 near the rural community of Laureles back on August 20th. Investigators are still waiting for the results of forensic tests to determine how Perez died.

