Peruvian President Vizcarra: Ex-Leader Died

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2008 file photo, Peru's President Alan García smiles during the opening ceremony of Expo Peru 2008 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Current Peruvian President Martinez Vizcarra said Garcia, the 69-year-old former head of state died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after undergoing emergency surgery in Lima. Garcia shot himself in the head early Wednesday as police came to detain him in connection with a corruption probe. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2008 file photo, Peru's President Alan García smiles during the opening ceremony of Expo Peru 2008 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Current Peruvian President Martinez Vizcarra said Garcia, the 69-year-old former head of state died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after undergoing emergency surgery in Lima. Garcia shot himself in the head early Wednesday as police came to detain him in connection with a corruption probe. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

(AP) – Officials say former Peruvian President Alan García is dead after shooting himself in the head as police came to detain him in connection with a corruption probe.

Current President Martinez Vizcarra said the 69-year-old head of state died Wednesday after undergoing emergency surgery at the José Casimiro Ulloa Hospital in Peru’s capital.

Garcia was a populist firebrand who twice ruled Peru and more recently was under investigation related to Latin America’s largest graft probe.

Prosecutors said they believed the former president received more than $100,000 from Odebrecht, disguised as a payment to speak at a conference in Brazil. Garcia professed his innocence and said he was being targeted politically.