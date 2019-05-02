Petition Drive Launched To Force Edinburg Mayor Out Of Office

An Edinburg resident has launched an effort to get Mayor Richard Molina out of office following Molina’s arrest on voter fraud charges.

Robert Solis is circulating a petition that calls on Molina to resign. If Solis gathers the required number of signatures but Molina refuses to resign, that will trigger a recall election and citizens would decide whether Molina stays in office. Solis has 30 days to collect the required number of signatures. Solis says Molina’s arrest last week has eroded the public trust and thinks he should step down.

Molina has been charged with illegal voting and engaging in organized election fraud in connection with an apparent election-rigging scheme in which some non-Edinburg residents were urged to change their voter registration address to show they lived in Edinburg.