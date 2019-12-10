Pharr Man Charged In Deadly McAllen Motel Shooting

A Pharr man charged with the shooting death of another man at a McAllen motel is also facing separate child sexual assault charges. 23-year-old Vicente Coronado was arraigned Monday night for the murder of 28-year-old Noel Valenzuela earlier in the day at a Motel 6 off of I-2 and South 8th Street. At the time of the shooting, Coronado was free on bond on charges of sexually assaulting a child dating back to last summer.

Coronado is now jailed on bonds totaling more than 1 million dollars on the murder charge, as well as on charges of marijuana possession and evading arrest. McAllen police aren’t yet saying disclosing what led up to the deadly shooting.