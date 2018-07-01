Home LOCAL Pharr Man Killed In High-Speed Crash
Pharr Man Killed In High-Speed Crash
Pharr Man Killed In High-Speed Crash

Pharr Man Killed In High-Speed Crash

A violent 1-car crash claimed the life of a Pharr man over the weekend. DPS officials say 31-year-old Michael Paul-Damian Elizalde, behind the wheel of his Dodge Challenger, was speeding west on Minnesota Road early Saturday morning when he lost control west of Veterans Boulevard. The car veered off the road, rolled, and smashed into a fence. Elizalde was thrown out of the car and pronounced dead at the scene. DPS troopers are investigating all the factors that may have played a role in the deadly crash.

