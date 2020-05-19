COVID LOCALTRENDING

Pharr Sets Up Covid-19 Recovery Center

By 21 views
0

They’re calling it “your bridge to recovery.” City officials in Pharr are opening a COVID-19 Recovery Center aimed at helping businesses, families, and individuals impacted by the coronavirus get the specific assistance they need. The Center will serve as a one-stop shop for providing information and resources to those suffering through a loss of income or revenue.

The Center will have information about federal and state funding, along with workforce opportunities, access to the Work Safe plan, and the Re-Open Texas plan guidelines, among other services. The COVID-19 Recovery Center will open Wednesday at the Pharr Events Center.

Aides Scramble To Defend Trump’s Use Of Unproven Drug

Previous article

Hidalgo County To Share CARES Money With Cities

Next article

You may also like

More in COVID LOCAL