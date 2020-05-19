Pharr Sets Up Covid-19 Recovery Center

They’re calling it “your bridge to recovery.” City officials in Pharr are opening a COVID-19 Recovery Center aimed at helping businesses, families, and individuals impacted by the coronavirus get the specific assistance they need. The Center will serve as a one-stop shop for providing information and resources to those suffering through a loss of income or revenue.

The Center will have information about federal and state funding, along with workforce opportunities, access to the Work Safe plan, and the Re-Open Texas plan guidelines, among other services. The COVID-19 Recovery Center will open Wednesday at the Pharr Events Center.