Pharr Trade Group Pushing Change Proposals Ahead Of NAFTA Re-Negotiations

A newly-created group based in Pharr has been meeting with the Texas congressional delegation and top Trump administration officials, ahead of the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Members of the NAFTA modernization team are crafting proposals they say need to be part of a modernized NAFTA. For example, the 4-member group is calling for mirrored bridge times – which would synchronize northbound and southbound truck inspection times between the U.S. and Mexico.

The group is also open to having the international bridges open 24 hours a day. Another initiative would be a tri-country worker vetting program to ensure foreign workers are treated fairly in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The team says it will be working through the mid-August start time for the three countries to begin the NAFTA renegotiations.