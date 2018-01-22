Pharr, University Of Texas Rio Grande Valley To Work Together

(Pharr, TX) — Pharr is working on several projects with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Mayor Ambrosio Hernández used his State of the City address on Thursday to announce that Pharr and UTRGV plan to set up a medical clinic teaching campus.

The UTRGV School of Medicine clinic project will include an indoor aquatic center where the main focus will be on sports medicine and rehabilitative services. The mayor did not mention the time frame for when the new health related sites will be up and running.