Philadelphia Gunman In Custody After Hourslong Standoff

Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia. At least one gunman opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a warrant in the Philadelphia neighborhood, wounding several officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the evening, authorities said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP) – Authorities say a gunman who barricaded himself for hours inside a Philadelphia home, shooting at and wounding six officers, is in police custody.

Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said early Thursday morning that the man was taken in custody after an hourslong standoff with police.

The shooting started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were serving a narcotics warrant at a home and had already entered when gunfire erupted. The gunman and police exchanged gunfire for hours.

Six officers were shot, but have been released from hospitals. Two officers had been trapped in the house during the standoff but were safely evacuated.

A heavy police presence was in the neighborhood for hours with businesses, including day care centers, on lockdown and roads closed.