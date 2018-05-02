Home NATIONAL Philadelphians Take To The Streets To Celebrate Super Bowl
(AP) – The rain and hail that pelted Philadelphia for much of the day dissipated just as people across the city spilled out of sports bars, apartments and houses.
They all had one destination: Broad Street.
It was time for a celebration 58 years in the making.
On Sunday evening, just as Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a surprise Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, the scene more than 1,000 miles away in Philly was jubilation and pandemonium.
Fireworks were set off. Car horns blared. And Philadelphians young and old descended on Broad Street, the iconic thoroughfare that will soon host a parade to commemorate the city’s first major pro sports championship since the Phillies won the 2008 World Series.

