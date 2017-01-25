Home WORLD Philippine Officials Say Filipina Executed In Kuwait
Philippine Officials Say Filipina Executed In Kuwait
Philippine Officials Say Filipina Executed In Kuwait

Philippine Officials Say Filipina Executed In Kuwait

(AP) – Philippine officials say a Filipina domestic helper convicted of killing her employer’s daughter has been executed in Kuwait despite last-ditch efforts to obtain clemency.

In the Philippines, Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose said Jakatia Pawa was hanged today.

Pawa’s brother, Air Force Lt. Col. Gary Pawa, said his sister called early morning Wednesday, crying as she informed him of her scheduled execution. She asked him to take care of her two children.

Officials with Kuwait’s information and interior ministries did not immediately answer calls for comment Wednesday.

The last known executions to be carried out in Kuwait were in 2013, when a Pakistani, a Saudi and a “Bidoon” or man without citizenship in the emirate were hung.

