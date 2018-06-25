Home WORLD Philippine President Slammed For Calling God ‘stupid’
(AP) – The Philippine president, notorious for having insulted the pope and former U.S. President Barack Obama, has sparked outrage for calling God “stupid” in Asia’s bastion of Catholicism.

Opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV shot back Monday by describing President Rodrigo Duterte as “one evil man” and his remarks as “very much consistent with the deceitfulness, heartlessness and ruthlessness of his policies.” Even some of Duterte’s allies voiced criticism.  Catholic Bishop Arturo Bastes sought prayers to end Duterte’s “blasphemous utterances.”

Duterte questioned in a speech Friday the Biblical story on man’s creation and asked why God created Adam and Eve only to allow them to succumb to temptation that destroyed their purity.  Duterte asked, “Who is this stupid God? This son of a bitch is then really stupid.”

