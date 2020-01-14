Philippine Volcano Trembles More, Spews Lava Half-Mile High

People watch from Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Thousands of people fled the area through heavy ash as experts warned that the eruption could get worse and plans were being made to evacuate more.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A volcano near the Philippine capital is spewing lava half a mile high and trembling with earthquakes constantly as tens of thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. The activity from the Taal volcano could portend a much bigger and dangerous eruption. Volcanologists say new fissures are cracking the ground and about 50 earthquakes were detected over eight hours, indicating rising magma. Heavy and prolonged ashfall is forecast in nearby villages. The number of evacuees is expected to swell. Government work was suspended and schools closed in a wide swath of towns and cities, including the bustling capital, Manila, because of the health risks from the ash.