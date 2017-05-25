Philippines Using Helicopters To Clear Militants

(AP) – A military spokesman says troops are using helicopters to help clear militants from the besieged city of Marawi in the southern Philippines.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera says the helicopters are firing rockets in “a precision attack.”

As gunfire crackled in the background, Herrera says authorities believe Isnilon Hapilon, who is on Washington’s list of most-wanted terrorists, is still in the city.

The violence erupted Tuesday night when authorities launched an unsuccessful raid to capture Hapilon.