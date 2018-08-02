Home NATIONAL Philly Feting 1st Super Bowl Title With Parade
Philly Feting 1st Super Bowl Title With Parade
Philly Feting 1st Super Bowl Title With Parade

Philly Feting 1st Super Bowl Title With Parade

(AP) – The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.
The city’s first Super Bowl parade steps off Thursday, capping a glorious week for jubilant fans celebrating an NFL title that had eluded them for nearly 60 years. Led by backup quarterback Nick Foles and second-year coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33.
Schools, museums, courts, government offices and even the Philadelphia Zoo will be shut down.
Organizers say they’re preparing for as many as 2 million people to jam the parade route.

