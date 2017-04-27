Home NATIONAL Physician Who Was Dragged Off Flight Settles With United
Physician Who Was Dragged Off Flight Settles With United
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Physician Who Was Dragged Off Flight Settles With United

0
0
UNITED AIRLINES MAN DRAGGED OFF PLANE
now viewing

Physician Who Was Dragged Off Flight Settles With United

FBI
now playing

FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Facility

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Dannenbaum Projects In The Valley Under Scrutiny Following FBI Raids

mexico-violence-mexico-shooting-massacre
now playing

Mexico Captures Alleged Leader Of 'La Linea' Gang In Juarez

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Texas House OKs 'sanctuary city' Ban With Tough Jail Penalty

police20lights20generic
now playing

Parents Await Answers After Son Shoots Self In Police Car

CASSINI
now playing

Spacecraft Survives Unprecedented Trip Between Saturn, Rings

ISRAEL INTERCEPTS INCOMING TARGET FROM SYRIA
now playing

Israel Intercepts Incoming 'target' From Syria

KIM JONG UN NORTH KOREAN
now playing

US Wants Early Results From North Korea Pressure

tax-cut
now playing

Trump Tax Plan Leaves Most Of The Hard Work To Congress

Paul Ryan
now playing

Speaker Will Set Health Care Vote When Ready

(AP) – A Kentucky doctor who was dragged off a United flight after he refused to give up his seat to crew members has reached a settlement with the airline for undisclosed amount.

David Dao’s legal team announced the settlement Thursday in a brief statement. The agreement includes a provision that the amount will remain confidential.  Cellphone video of the April 9 confrontation aboard a jetliner at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport sparked widespread public outrage over the treatment of Dao.

The footage showed airport police officers pulling the 69-year-old father of five from his seat and dragging him down the aisle. His lawyer says he lost teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

Related posts:

  1. United Raising Limit On Payments To Bumped Flyers To $10,000
  2. McAllen Man Charged After Leaving Baby In His Car in 90 Degree Heat
  3. Bond Granted For Suspended San Juan Cop
  4. Texas Senate Passes Bill Requiring School Bus Seat Belts
Related Posts
FBI

FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Facility

jsalinas 0
INVESTIGATION GENERIC

Dannenbaum Projects In The Valley Under Scrutiny Following FBI Raids

jsalinas 0
SANCTUARY CITIES

Texas House OKs ‘sanctuary city’ Ban With Tough Jail Penalty

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video