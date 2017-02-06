Home TEXAS Pickup Truck Crashes Into House, Killing 1
Pickup Truck Crashes Into House, Killing 1
TEXAS
0

Pickup Truck Crashes Into House, Killing 1

0
0
fatal-crash-graphic
now viewing

Pickup Truck Crashes Into House, Killing 1

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
now playing

EU, China To Reaffirm Support For Climate Pact

computer hacking
now playing

Dual Investigations Into Breach Of San Benito Police Computer Server

DEMOCRATS VERSUS REPUBLICANS
now playing

Reaction To Trump Decision Depends On Party Affiliation

AMBULANCE
now playing

2 Drown Trying To Rescue Others In Water-Filled Texas Quarry

handcuffs-generic
now playing

82-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Scuffle At Airport

POLICE BADGE
now playing

Longtime Mission Cop Resigns After Controversial Facebook Post

Belgium Europe China Climate
now playing

EU, China To Reaffirm Support For Climate Pact

harley+recall
now playing

Harley Recalls Bikes; Oil Line Can Detach And Cause Crash

us-department-of-commerce-photo-thanks-to-flickr-user-mookiefl
now playing

US Trade Deficit Rises To Highest Level Since January

920×920 (2)
now playing

Defense Sec'y Mattis Seeks Continuity In Policy Toward Asia

(AP) – Authorities say a man died and a woman was injured when an 18-year-old drunk driving suspect crashed into the bedroom of a home in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite.  Mesquite police say the driver of the pickup truck crashed into the house Thursday night. The driver, Steven Tutt, was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge. He remained in jail Friday morning. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police say said 42-year-old Jose Reyes died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police say 43-year-old Yesenia Vasquez was taken to a hospital in stable condition.  Police say neither Tutt nor his 24-year-old passenger was injured in the crash. The passenger was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

Related posts:

  1. 84-Year-Old Man Accused Of Killing 80-Year-Old In Neighbor Dispute
  2. Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Brownsville Home Health Provider
  3. Valley Man, Woman Charged In IBC Bank Heist
  4. 82-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Scuffle At Airport
Related Posts
DEMOCRATS VERSUS REPUBLICANS

Reaction To Trump Decision Depends On Party Affiliation

jsalinas 0
AMBULANCE

2 Drown Trying To Rescue Others In Water-Filled Texas Quarry

jsalinas 0
handcuffs-generic

82-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Scuffle At Airport

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video