Pickup Truck Crashes Into House, Killing 1

(AP) – Authorities say a man died and a woman was injured when an 18-year-old drunk driving suspect crashed into the bedroom of a home in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Mesquite police say the driver of the pickup truck crashed into the house Thursday night. The driver, Steven Tutt, was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge. He remained in jail Friday morning. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police say said 42-year-old Jose Reyes died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police say 43-year-old Yesenia Vasquez was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say neither Tutt nor his 24-year-old passenger was injured in the crash. The passenger was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.