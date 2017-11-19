Pieces Of Once-Mighty NY Bridge Get New Life In Rural Towns

Associated Press

Steel and concrete panels that were once part of a mighty bridge that carried 50 million vehicles a year across the Hudson River north of New York City will soon find new life along sleepy country roads.

With traffic now whizzing across its shiny replacement, the 61-year-old Tappan Zee Bridge is being painstakingly dismantled. And some of the pieces of the old bridge will soon be trucked to upstate towns looking to save thousands of dollars on their own, smaller bridge projects.

Those pieces include some of the 2,000 steel-and-concrete deck panels that were offered to local governments at the bargain price of $1 apiece.

Eight counties have requested about 135 panels for use on smaller spans to be built over tiny creeks and streams.