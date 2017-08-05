Home TEXAS Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed At West Virginia Airport Identified
(AP) – Officials have identified the pilot and co-pilot killed in the crash of a propeller plane carrying UPS cargo at a West Virginia airport. The Air Cargo Carriers plane made a hard landing at Yeager Airport in Charleston and went off the edge of a steep, wooded hillside on Friday. Officials said it had arrived from Louisville, Kentucky.

The airport says in a news release that the victims were identified as 47-year-old Johnathan Pablo Alvarado of Stamford, Texas, and 31-year-old Anh K. Ho of Cross Lanes, West Virginia. Responders had to cut their way through thick brush and trees from above and below to reach the bodies.  The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

