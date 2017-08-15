Pilot Found Dead In Wreckage Of Crashed Plane

(AP) – Authorities say a pilot has been found dead in the wreckage of a plane that crashed in a rural area of northeastern New Mexico. The New Mexico State Police says searchers found the wreckage Sunday in a rugged terrain about a mile from a private runway near Trementina in southern San Miguel County. Trementina is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Albuquerque.

The State Police says identification of the victim is pending but that a search was launched after the family of an elderly man reported him overdue Saturday several days after he departed from an unspecified location in Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.