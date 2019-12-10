Pilot Killed When Small Cargo Plane Crashes

(AP) – Authorities say the pilot of a small cargo airplane was killed in a plane crash in south Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the single-engine Cessna 208 shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near Victoria, about 125 miles southwest of Houston.

The wreckage of the plane was later found in a field north of Victoria, and authorities in Texas confirmed the pilot was killed. The plane had been contracted to carry UPS packages and was traveling from Victoria to Houston.