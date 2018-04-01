Home TEXAS Pilot Of Missing Plane May Have Lacked Oxygen
(AP) – Officials say the pilot of a small plane that stopped responding to air traffic controllers and disappeared over the Gulf of Mexico was unresponsive and may have been suffering from a lack of oxygen.

The plane took off from Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon and was supposed to land in Georgetown, Texas, but kept going. A spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, says two F-16 fighters were launched from a base in Houston to make contact with the plane Wednesday.

NORAD says the fighters flew in front of the plane, dropped flares and performed other military maneuvers in an effort to gain the pilot’s attention, but the pilot appeared to be unresponsive. NORAD says the pilot was the only person on board the plane.

The Eighth Coast Guard District, referencing the NORAD report, says the pilot appeared to be suffering from hypoxia, in which the brain is deprived of adequate oxygen. The condition can cause confusion, nausea, breathlessness and hallucinations.  The search for the aircraft is ongoing in the Gulf of Mexico.

