Pilot, Passenger Identified In East Texas Plane Crash
Pilot, Passenger Identified In East Texas Plane Crash

Pilot, Passenger Identified In East Texas Plane Crash

(AP) – Authorities have identified two men who died when their twin-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from an East Texas airport.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said the victims were 62-year-old pilot William Robert Walls III of Huntsville and 39-year-old passenger Trevor Morris of Murchison.

Tyler police Officer Don Martin says the private plane crashed Thursday morning within a mile of city-owned Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Martin says air traffic controllers witnessed the plane, bound for Midland, crash into a pasture.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

