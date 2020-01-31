Pilots’ Union Sues American Airlines To Stop China Flights

American Airlines pilots are being told to refuse flying to China. Their union filed a lawsuit against the airline on Thursday to halt all flights amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fort Worth-based carrier has said it will cancel only two routes out of Los Angeles starting February 9th, but operates more than 50 flights out of Texas. The union says crew members are required to be on the ground 32 hours and calls the level of risk unacceptable. The World Health Organization has declared a global emergency because of the outbreak.