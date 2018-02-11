Home NATIONAL Pipe Bomb Suspect In Court For Bail, Removal Hearing
Pipe Bomb Suspect In Court For Bail, Removal Hearing
NATIONAL
0

Pipe Bomb Suspect In Court For Bail, Removal Hearing

0
0
Shooting Synagogue Domestic Terrorism
now viewing

Pipe Bomb Suspect In Court For Bail, Removal Hearing

Friend_of_Boston_Marathon_Bomber_to_Be_Deported
now playing

Boston Marathon Bomber's Friend Deported To Kazakhstan

us-china-ship-trade-war-1240-620×330
now playing

US Trade Gap Grew To $54 Billion In September

Employment Growth Surges In June To 287,000 Jobs
now playing

US Added 250,000 Jobs, Wage Growth Fastest Since 2009

2000
now playing

US Regulators Subpoenaed Tesla Production Data, Company Says

2000 (17)
now playing

Cross Talk: Federal Agencies Clash On Cellphone Cancer Risk

download (29)
now playing

Tech Elite Stages A Revolt Of The Haves Against Employers

QJW53UGBNRCXRGIARUPXQQDYAI
now playing

Security Experts Question Border Mission For Military

ContentBroker_contentid-d40b886c3d414514a0d811b1621b48c1
now playing

Funeral To Be Held For Oldest Victim Of Synagogue Attack

Election84
now playing

Democrats And Republicans Brace For Third Party Spoilers

2000 (16)
now playing

Trump Pledges Asylum Crackdown, Tent Cities; Is It Legal?

(AP) – The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump is due in court for a bail hearing.
Federal prosecutors contend that 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc should remain jailed until trial, given the magnitude of the charges and the strong evidence against him. Sayoc is accused of sending 15 improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets.
None of the bombs exploded, and no one was injured. Still, Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted on five federal charges, which were filed in New York.
Friday’s hearing also will deal with when Sayoc should be moved from Miami to New York to be prosecuted. Several package bombs were found in New York as well as other locations.

Related posts:

  1. Spokesman: Texas Rep. O’Rourke Got Threats From Bomb Suspect
  2. Pittsburgh Synagogue Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
  3. Official: Mafia Hit Man Is Suspect In Death Of Whitey Bulger
  4. 2 Killed Near Alton, Suspect On The Run
Related Posts
Friend_of_Boston_Marathon_Bomber_to_Be_Deported

Boston Marathon Bomber’s Friend Deported To Kazakhstan

Roxanne Garcia 0
us-china-ship-trade-war-1240-620×330

US Trade Gap Grew To $54 Billion In September

Roxanne Garcia 0
Employment Growth Surges In June To 287,000 Jobs

US Added 250,000 Jobs, Wage Growth Fastest Since 2009

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video