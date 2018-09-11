Home NATIONAL Pipe Bombs Defendant Faces 30-Count Indictment
Pipe Bombs Defendant Faces 30-Count Indictment
(AP) – The man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges carrying a potential penalty of life in prison.  The 30-count indictment in Manhattan federal court was filed on Friday against Cesar Sayoc.

Sayoc was arrested in Florida on five charges carrying a potential sentence upon conviction of nearly 50 years.  None of the devices – some of which arrived at New York addresses – exploded.  A message left with Sayoc’s lawyer was not immediately returned.  Sayoc appeared in New York earlier this week. He was held without bail.

Prosecutors say evidence against Sayoc includes DNA linking him to 10 of the explosive devices and fingerprints on two of them.

