Pipe Bombs Suspect Held Without Bail

(AP) – Pipe bombs suspect Cesar Sayoc has been ordered held without bail in New York. Sayoc made his first court appearance on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan following his transfer from Florida. He faces charges for allegedly mailing more than a dozen explosive devices to prominent Democrats, CNN and critics of Republican President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors say the most recent crude bomb was recovered on Friday in California, addressed to liberal activist Tom Steyer. None of the devices exploded and no one was injured. Prosecutors told a judge that Sayoc presents a flight risk and is a serious danger to the public.

Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted. His lawyer has questioned the evidence in the case.