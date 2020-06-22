NATIONAL

Pirated Editions Of John Bolton Memoir Have Appeared Online

A copy of "The Room Where It Happened," by former national security adviser John Bolton, is photographed at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — John Bolton’s memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department. But over the weekend, it turned up in ways even his publisher is hoping to prevent. A PDF of “The Room Where It Happened” has turned up on the internet, offering a free, pirated edition of the former national security adviser’s scathing takedown of President Donald Trump, who has alleged that the book contains classified material that never should have been released. Publisher Simon & Schuster pledged to have the PDF taken down.

