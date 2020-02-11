Pitcher Sues Astros Over Sign-Stealing

A former big league pitcher is blaming the Houston Astros for striking out his career.

Mike Bolsinger filed a civil suit against the Astros on Monday in Los Angeles. He claims Houston’s sign-stealing scheme led to a poor relief outing in 2017 and his demotion to the minor leagues. Bolsinger wants unspecified damages to be donated to L.A.-area children’s charities.

Major League Baseball determined the Astros used electronics to steal signs during the club’s run to the 2017 World Series championship. The Astros will open spring training Wednesday with pitchers and catchers reporting to West Palm Beach, Florida.