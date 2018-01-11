Home NATIONAL Pittsburgh Synagogue Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
Pittsburgh Synagogue Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
Pittsburgh Synagogue Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Robert Bowers
Pittsburgh Synagogue Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

(AP) – The anti-Semitic truck driver accused of gunning down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that could put him on death row.

Robert Bowers was arraigned Thursday, one day after a grand jury issued a 44-count indictment that charges him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes.  It was his second brief appearance in a federal courtroom since the weekend massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Authorities say the 46-year-old Bowers raged against Jews during and after the rampage. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in American history.  Funerals for the victims are being held all week.

