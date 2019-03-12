Pivotal Northern Ireland Party Won’t Back Deal

(AP) – Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party says it won’t back U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s revamped divorce deal from the European Union.

The party, which plays a pivotal role in the Brexit votes in Parliament because of the prominence of the Northern Ireland border with EU member Ireland, said in a statement that May had made “limited” progress. However, it added that in its view “sufficient progress has not been achieved at this time.” May has long courted the party’s support because she needs its 10 votes to win a majority in Parliament.

May had announced changes on Monday designed to overcome lawmakers’ concerns about provisions designed to ensure the border on the island of Ireland remains open after Brexit.

The so-called backstop is an insurance mechanism that would be implemented only if Britain and the EU can’t agree on the terms of their future relationship in the second phase of negotiations.