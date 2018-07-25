Pizza Worker Released From Immigration Facility

(AP) – An Ecuadorean immigrant who was being held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation has been released.

Pablo Villavicencio walked out of an immigration detention facility in New Jersey shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday and was greeted with hugs from his wife and two young daughters.

A federal judge had ordered his immediate release hours earlier. The judge says he can remain in the U.S. while he exhausts his right to try to gain legal status. Villavicencio was detained June 1 after a routine background check revealed he failed to obey a 2010 order to leave the country. He since married a U.S. citizen and applied to stay in the country.