Plan Advances To Allow Dismantling Minneapolis Police Dept.

FILE - in this June 1, 2020 file photo, an emotional Terrence Floyd, second from right, is comforted as he sits at the spot at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, Minn., where his brother George Floyd, encountered police and died while in their custody. The Minneapolis City Council is voting Friday, June 26, 2020, on a proposal to do away with the city's police department and create a new community safety and violence prevention department. While the majority of City Council members have said they would support dismantling the police department after the death of George Floyd, the ultimate decision to amend the city charter would go before voters in November. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews File)
(AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously advanced a plan that could one day do away with the city’s police department, following unrest over the killing of George Floyd. The council voted Friday in favor of amending the city charter to replace the current department with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that would prioritize a “holistic” and “public-health oriented” approach. Several obstacles remain for the proposal to make it onto the November ballot. Critics of the plan, including Mayor Jacob Frey and the officers’ union, say it’s short on specifics for what would replace the police department.