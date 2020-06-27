Plan Advances To Allow Dismantling Minneapolis Police Dept.

FILE - in this June 1, 2020 file photo, an emotional Terrence Floyd, second from right, is comforted as he sits at the spot at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, Minn., where his brother George Floyd, encountered police and died while in their custody. The Minneapolis City Council is voting Friday, June 26, 2020, on a proposal to do away with the city's police department and create a new community safety and violence prevention department. While the majority of City Council members have said they would support dismantling the police department after the death of George Floyd, the ultimate decision to amend the city charter would go before voters in November. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews File)