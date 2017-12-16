Home NATIONAL Plan Released For Dividing Money To Vegas Shooting Victims
Plan Released For Dividing Money To Vegas Shooting Victims
NATIONAL
0

Plan Released For Dividing Money To Vegas Shooting Victims

0
0
LKJ
now viewing

Plan Released For Dividing Money To Vegas Shooting Victims

images7BGMGPUH
now playing

3 Sentenced In Texas Alligator Snapping Turtles Sales Case

Border Enforcement
now playing

Border Arrests Surge, Erasing Much Of Trump's Early Gains

Academy_Sports_Outdoors-logo-52CD0D5DB5-seeklogo_com
now playing

Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

Trump-with-presidential-seal-background
now playing

The Latest: Trump Slams Investigators At 'Disgraceful' FBI

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Agency: 2 Immigrants Can Leave US For Abortion

1513399509_10089921+1anitahill121617
now playing

Major Media Players Start Commission For Sexual Misconduct

920×920
now playing

Alleged Serial Killer Indicted In Texas In Fourth Death

b4bdcc64241a4102bd9a0d5ab4ca6f6a-780×522
now playing

'This Is Happening': GOP Revels In All-But-Certain Tax Deal

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Mattis: North Korea Short Of Posing Imminent Missile Threat

JAPAN AND NORTH KOREA RELATIONS
now playing

Japan Urges Maximum Pressure On North Korea

(AP) – The plan that will be used to divide donations to victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting includes a provision to assist those who sought medical attention but weren’t hospitalized.

The committee overseeing the distribution of more than $22 million released the final plan Friday. It was revised in response to requests that money also go to victims who didn’t require a hospital stay.

The protocol calls for donations to be distributed to the relatives of those killed, to individuals who were hospitalized and to those who received medical care on an emergency or outpatient basis on or before Oct. 10.

A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after shattering the windows of his hotel suite and unleashing gunfire on a music festival below.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Men Crushed When House Being Raised After Harvey Falls
  2. Locations Chosen For Grant-Funded UT RGV Primary Care Clinics
  3. Cautious Texas Among Last States To OK Medical Marijuana
  4. Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill
Related Posts
Border Enforcement

Border Arrests Surge, Erasing Much Of Trump’s Early Gains

Danny Castillon 0
Trump-with-presidential-seal-background

The Latest: Trump Slams Investigators At ‘Disgraceful’ FBI

Danny Castillon 0
1513399509_10089921+1anitahill121617

Major Media Players Start Commission For Sexual Misconduct

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video