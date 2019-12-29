NATIONAL

Plane Crash Kills 5, Including LSU Coach’s Daughter-In-Law

By 134 views
0
Authorities investigate the scene after a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Several people died in the crash. (Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP)

Several of the victims of a plane crash in Louisiana had ties to a local tech company. Among the five who died Saturday in Lafayette were Gretchen D. Vincent and her 15-year-old son. Vincent was the wife of the CEO of Global Data Systems. The two men who died, including the pilot, were also employees of the Lafayette company. The other fatality was Carley McCord, a well-known sports reporter who was also the daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach. The passengers were headed to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma.

Under Weight Of Family Tragedy, LSU Coach Crafts Big Win

Previous article

Trump Retweets Post Naming Alleged Whistleblower

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL